Williston Barracks / Animal Cruelty

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A103202

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight                             

STATION: Williston Barracks                     

 

DATE/TIME: 7-26-2020 / 1930 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newton Valley Rd. Belvidere, VT

VIOLATION: Cruelty to an Animal

 

ACCUSED: James A. Holloway Jr.                                                

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

 

ACCUSED: James A. Holloway Sr.                                                

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time a Good Samaritan found a 6 month old puppy left on

Newton Valley Rd. in the town of Belvidere. The puppy was severely emaciated and was brought to Lamoille Valley Veterinary Services. While the puppy was receiving treatment it succumbed to its emaciated state.

 

With the assistance of Animal Control Officer Dean Marcier and other Good

Samaritans who came forward, the owners of the puppy were identified as James

Holloway (Jr.) and James Holloway (Sr.).

 

During the investigation it was found that the Holloways had driven the puppy

to Newton Valley Rd. where it was left on the side of the road to die. The

Holloways had four other dogs that were voluntarily surrendered and were

brought to the Lamoille Valley Veterinary Center to receive treatment. These

dogs are doing well and will be put up for adoption at a later date.

 

The Holloways were issued citations to appear in court to answer to the charge

of Cruelty to an Animal.      

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9-16-2020 / 1230 hrs.           

COURT: Lamoille

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trooper Clay Knight

VSP - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

 

PH # (802) 878 - 7111

Fax # (802) 878 - 2742 

 

