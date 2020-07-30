Williston Barracks / Animal Cruelty
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A103202
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight
STATION: Williston Barracks
DATE/TIME: 7-26-2020 / 1930 hrs.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Newton Valley Rd. Belvidere, VT
VIOLATION: Cruelty to an Animal
ACCUSED: James A. Holloway Jr.
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT
ACCUSED: James A. Holloway Sr.
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time a Good Samaritan found a 6 month old puppy left on
Newton Valley Rd. in the town of Belvidere. The puppy was severely emaciated and was brought to Lamoille Valley Veterinary Services. While the puppy was receiving treatment it succumbed to its emaciated state.
With the assistance of Animal Control Officer Dean Marcier and other Good
Samaritans who came forward, the owners of the puppy were identified as James
Holloway (Jr.) and James Holloway (Sr.).
During the investigation it was found that the Holloways had driven the puppy
to Newton Valley Rd. where it was left on the side of the road to die. The
Holloways had four other dogs that were voluntarily surrendered and were
brought to the Lamoille Valley Veterinary Center to receive treatment. These
dogs are doing well and will be put up for adoption at a later date.
The Holloways were issued citations to appear in court to answer to the charge
of Cruelty to an Animal.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9-16-2020 / 1230 hrs.
COURT: Lamoille
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Clay Knight
VSP - Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
PH # (802) 878 - 7111
Fax # (802) 878 - 2742