Courage Igene Prays For Covid-19 Patients
Courage Igene Prays For Healing & Comfort For Everyone SickDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a special time of prayer with some of his Intercessors, Courage Igene; Senior Pastor of All Nations Churches prayed for God to heal all those sick of the deadly virus. He used the following scriptures as his basis for the prayer;
Jeremiah 17:14, Isaiah 53:5, Matthew 12:15
Courage Igene emphasizedthe need to put our trust and faith in God alone.; He says; "In continuation of our prayer for healing...today we specifically pray for those affected by the demonic virus...we declare their healing from it now in Jesus name."
He continued;
"We pray for all Healthcare workers, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, caregivers, 1st responders, fire fighters, and all volunteers risking their lives everyday to treat the sick...supernatural protection and preservation is their portion in Jesus name.
The plague is expunged by fire and sent back to hell in Jesus name.
We declare Dallas, Arizona, New York, Entire United States, Africa, Jamaica, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Completely FREE of this foul devil in Jesus Precious Name!!!
Courage Igene is known for his fiery delivery of his messages and known for his compassion for the sick and poor.
He embarks on regular street outreaches to help those in need.
He is hosting a Global Day of Prayer...Tuesday August 18, 2020 @ 2pm on Facebook live.
He can be reached at
Pastorcourage@jgmsite.org
Courage Igene
+1 214-335-2380
