Judi Fox and Elizabeth Yntema Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis
Judi Fox, creator of LinkedIn Business Accelerator Method. Elizabeth Yntema, President & Founder of the Dance Data Project®
— Judi Fox, creator of LinkedIn Business Accelerator Method
Judi Fox, creator of LinkedIn Business Accelerator Method
Which social media platform have you found to be most effective to use to increase business revenues? Can you share a story from your experience?
Focusing on one social media platform is a significant part of what can make that platform effective. The platform that I have been focused on since 2009 is LinkedIn and the amount of business revenue generated is over 7 figures. An impactful moment that really changed my life was when a connection from a previous company saw my LinkedIn post about looking for opportunities to partner with small consulting firms. They generously reached out and connected me directly with the CEO of exactly the opportunity I mentioned in the post.
Even though the CEO lived over 6 hours away, I coordinated a trip for me and my baby to travel through his city on the way to visiting family. We met up at a coffee shop near his office and with 1 year old on my lap we had a business meeting, discussed working together, and ended up developing a contract agreement that supported his business and ultimately helped me take my consulting business to the next level.
This story really demonstrates how using LinkedIn can get you direct access to higher level executives and decisions makers at companies and your network can connect you opportunities that can dramatically improve your business.
Let’s talk about LinkedIn specifically, now. Can you share 5 ways to leverage LinkedIn to dramatically improve your business? Please share a story or example for each.
If you are able to focus on these top 5 ways to leverage LinkedIn it will create results quickly:
Create a Profile Cover Image that Sells You
This area of LinkedIn is often overlooked as an incredible way to convert business and grow your network. For example, I created a post with this advice, and it has reached over 1/2 a million views, shared 200 times, and featured in LinkedIn Learning courses.
The moment people create a cover image built to sell them it changes their experience on LinkedIn and dramatically improves their business.
Leverage the Featured Section with 2 to 4 Media Files.
Advice and examples to make the most of this Featured Section to convert more business, include: Calendar Link to Book a Call, LinkedIn Posts & Articles, Website, Webinar, Testimonials, Book to Purchase, YouTube Video, and Podcast Link. The complete fascinating interview can be read here.
Elizabeth Yntema, President & Founder of the Dance Data Project®
Can you recommend 5 things that need to be done on a broader societal level to close the gender wage gap. Please share a story or example for each.
This is a complex and multi-faceted issue, best approached from a number of angles and pressure points:
1. Don’t work for free: So many female artists, whether its dancers, singers, or
actors, work for free, their theory being that “it will get me seen.” The problem is that they are seen, as not valuing their own work. I found in a previous career, that when I discounted my services or product, I lost respect, and was paid less and later. Hold firm, be pleasant, but decline to work without adequate compensation.
2. Run for leadership: In the case of classical ballet, the dancers’ union (AGMA) came down firmly on the side of the male dancers at New York City Ballet, which had fired them for degrading comments and passing around sexually explicit photographs without the consent of those filmed.(Dance Magazine Op-Ed “What AGMA Got Wrong”) Unfortunately, this is not unusual. When I first started my legal career, working for a management labor law firm, I often encountered situations where the employer would do the right thing and either terminate or discipline a worker for sexual harassment. Then, his buddies in the union, very often a friend who was a shop steward, would file a grievance. The result: Harassers were empowered and the company was completely frustrated in its attempts to enforce a legitimate policy.
3. Pay transparency leads to pay equity: That is the lesson of the BBC Crown pay scandal where it was discovered that Claire Foy, playing Elizabeth, and on screen virtually the entire time, was being paid substantially less than the actor playing her husband, Prince Phillip. The rationale? “Oh, he’s better known because he starred in Doctor Who.” Following those revelations, Parliament enacted legislation requiring companies to give pay scales. Turns out the BBC was paying senior women producers, editors and reporters, far less than their male counterparts. Of course, now there is push back and efforts to create big loopholes, but overall the legislation has transformed Great Britain. Similar legislation is pending in several states. (Paycor: State Pay Equity Laws). One good example is the recent legislation signed by Governor Pritzker outlawing employer inquiries into candidates past salaries. This practice has been found to adversely impact women. Read the rest of the points here.
