DataArt Partners with Digital Asset to Expand DAML on Corda Capabilities

DataArt offers commercial support for DAML on both Corda Open Source and Corda Enterprise

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataArt, a global technology consultancy that designs, develops and supports unique software solutions, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Digital Asset. The partners will provide services and support to customers in building and running DAML applications on Corda Open Source and R3’s Corda Enterprise. DataArt is one of the first integration providers to support DAML applications on the Corda blockchain platform.

DAML is a state-of-the-art framework for building connected applications that span data silos and trust boundaries, changing how businesses collaborate across industries. Corda is an open source blockchain platform that enables next-generation transparency, security and efficiency in business.

“We’ve been involved in DLT from the start and have been looking for a way to reduce vendor lock-in and enable app portability between platforms,” said Denis Baranov, Head of DLT Center of Excellence, DataArt. “DAML’s ledger-agnostic approach to application development makes it easier to build, deploy, change and share new services across multiple platforms. Interoperability is paramount and DAML affords us that opportunity, paving the way towards a much-needed interconnected business environment,” he said.

Digital Asset partners with technology infrastructure providers to integrate DAML smart contracts with their blockchain, database and cloud technologies. Digital Asset’s partners, including DataArt, provide commercial integration with modern infrastructures to enable ambitious teams to build fundamentally new products. In April 2019, the company announced a partnership with VMware to integrate DAML with the VMware Blockchain. Since then, Digital Asset has announced additional integrations with Hyperledger projects and various databases.

DataArt will provide commercially supported integration of DAML with R3’s Corda, along with the firm’s systems integration expertise, to the partnership.

“Working with partners like DataArt, we can provide a variety of organizations - from the largest corporations to technology start-ups - with easy ways to develop applications faster and deploy them to the ledger of their choice,” said Shaul Kfir, co-founder and CTO at Digital Asset. “As trusted advisors with deep technical expertise, DataArt is ideally placed to provide high-quality support and services to enterprises embarking on mission-critical blockchain and smart contract programs,” he said.

DAML on Corda is available today for development and testing, with production use planned for Q3, and enterprise features for mission-critical deployments expected by the end of 2020.

About DataArt

DataArt is a global software engineering firm that takes a uniquely human approach to solving problems. With over 20 years of experience, teams of highly-trained engineers around the world, and deep industry sector knowledge, it delivers high-value, high-quality solutions that clients depend on and lifetime partnerships they believe in.

