Democrat Michael Weinstein Releases Plan to Combat COVID-19

This continues to be a top issue state & local leaders need to focus on. I’m a problem solver & will bring leadership to make sure Fl is doing everything it can to protect our community from COVID-19”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Weinstein, Democrat for State House District 81 has released his plan for what state leaders can focus on to help combat COVID-19 and support local families, businesses and residents in need.
— Michael Weinstein
“This continues to be a top issue state and local leaders need to focus on. I’m a problem solver and will bring leadership to make sure Florida is doing everything it can to protect our community from COVID-19,” Michael Weinstein stated.
Michael’s plan focuses on science to make informed decisions and policies that keep people safe.
Michael Weinstein’s COVID-19 Safety Plan includes:
Prioritize health and safety: Listen to public safety and health experts to ensure Florida is following CDC guidelines and putting people first. Flatten the curve and slow down the spread by ensuring our community has enough PPE, testing and medical supplies. Michael supports mask mandates to ensure the health and safety of Floridians are protected.
Fix Florida’s broken unemployment system: Fight for a better unemployment system that will handle claims quickly and efficiently, deal with any influx of claims and that isn’t rigged against the people who need assistance when it matters most.
Crisis preparedness, response, and recovery: Work with health experts and economists to use what we’ve learned from the COVID-19 pandemic so far and develop an effective road-map to economic recovery for this crisis, and any future ones.
Standing up for our seniors: Never turn our backs on our seniors and most vulnerable residents and make sure they have the care, support and services they need.
“Residents in District 81 are looking for leadership to addresses these issues. I have the experience and plan to make a difference and ensure our community has a voice,” Michael Weinstein stated.
Michael Weinstein is a life-long Democrat who has spent his entire career as an advocate for justice. Michael served our community as an Assistant State Attorney, where he was recognized as one of the county’s top prosecutors in 2001. He served 3 terms on the Florida Criminal Procedure Rules Committee drafting court rules and procedures to be used across the state and was appointed to the United States Military Academy Board Nominating Committee by Senator Nelson.
Raised by generations of Democratic leaders, Michael learned at an early age the importance of public service and having the courage to stand up for what you believe in. Michael’s grandfather Moses Weinstein served as Speaker of the New York State Assembly, and his father Peter Weinstein was the Florida Democratic Senate Majority Leader and a former Chief Judge. His mother, Dr. Barbara Weinstein, served as CEO of Family Central, a non-profit that works to support kids and families across South Florida.
House District 81 is an open seat. Michael and his wife are raising their nine-year-old daughter in the district. He is the only candidate in the Democratic Primary who lives in the District. The election is on Tuesday, August 18th.
