Silver Alert

Jerry Harris resides at an assisted living home located near North La Canada Dr and Ina Rd, in Tucson Arizona. Mr. Harris suffers from dementia and was reported last seen at 1203 by staff members. A passerby also reported seeing Mr. Harris in the area around 1215-1220 hours. An extensive search for Mr. Harris was conducted by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department with negative results. Mr. Harris does not have a cellphone or money with him. Mr. Harris was last seen wearing a green sweater, grey pants, and brown slippers.

