UDAF News on Unsolicited Seed Packages

Residents throughout the state have received unsolicited packages of seeds postmarked from overseas. Individuals who have received these seeds are asked to deliver the packages in their entirety to the UDAF Plant Industry Division for analysis.

Residents can mail their packages to: Utah Department of Agriculture and Food ATTN: State Seed Lab PO Box 146500 Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-6500 

Or drop them off at: Utah Department of Agriculture and Food ATTN: State Seed Lab 350 N. Redwood Road Salt Lake City, Utah 84116 

UDAF’s State Seed Lab will continue identifying the seeds to determine whether they are on the Federal or State Noxious lists. Following the identification, the lab will destroy the material, to prevent it from entering Utah’s ecosystem.

If residents cannot get the material to UDAF, they are asked to kill the seeds by baking them at 200° for 40 minutes. Once the temperature and duration have been met, residents are encouraged to allow the seeds to cool and then throw them away. Please do not put them in green waste for recycling.

UDAF News on Unsolicited Seed Packages

