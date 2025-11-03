Utah’s Own Holiday Shoppes Return to Millcreek Common for the 2025 Season

Utah’s Own and Millcreek City announce the return of the indoor holiday market, featuring 100% locally made products from more than 45 Utah businesses.

The highly anticipated third annual Utah’s Own Holiday Shoppes at Millcreek Common is back for the 2025 holidays. Utah’s Own, a program of Utah’s Department of Agriculture and Food, is again partnering with Millcreek City to present this festive indoor marketplace celebrating Utah’s vibrant local food, agricultural, and artisan community.

Operating daily from November 1 through December 24 from 11:00a.m. to 9:00p.m., the Utah’s Own Holiday Shoppes will feature more than 45 Utah producers, including farmers, artisanal food producers, and handmade goods vendors at Millcreek Public Market.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Millcreek City again this year to promote local products in such a beautiful retail space,” said Emily Ashby, Program Manager of Utah’s Own. “By selecting Utah’s Own goods, customers are not only getting one-of-a-kind gifts, but are supporting their community by making a direct investment in the future of our state’s family-owned businesses.”

This year’s market will offer a curated mix of holiday provisions, from savory sauces and artisanal sweets to handmade self-care items in the “apothecary” section. Whether stocking your own pantry or assembling custom gift boxes for colleagues, educators, or loved ones, the Utah’s Own Shoppes make it effortless to give the gift of local.

“Supporting local businesses is the key to ensuring our community of producers is thriving and continuing to grow not only this season but for years to come,” said Lacy Gill, Business Development Manager at Millcreek. “Millcreek is committed to supporting emerging and established businesses throughout the year, including at Utah’s Own Holiday Shoppes for the gifting season.”

Special Events:

Featuring Utah’s Own Vendors:

Alpine Reflection • Amber Bee’s Honey Butter • AmsterDam Delicious • Bets & Kate Toffee • Deep Dark Drinking Chocolate • Deziria Chocolate • Elden Foods • Fitz Outfitters • Frog Bench Farms • Fudge Co • Grandma Sandinos • Hadfield House • Han’s Kombucha • Holly’s Pantastic Products • HUGZ Snacks • JulBud Ranch • JulieAnn Caramels • K&K’s Bodacious Beer Biscuits • Keeper of the B • Killer Spice • Kimmie’s Kandies • Must Be Nuts • Mycel Mushrooms • Nice Farm Goods • Nico’s Fresh Salsa • Peach & Bee Honey • Positive Deviant Creations • Rocky Mountain Bully Chews • Salsa Del Diablo • SLC Underground Sweets • Spice Symphony • Sprig Ceramics • Tagge’s Famous Fruit & Veggies Farms • Tallow Works • Tantalus Rapid Brew • The Lavender Apple • The Nut Garden • The Salted Roots • Tiff’s Tallow • Toffee Teasers • Uncle Hoss’ Crisscross Crunch • Via e.s.p. • Wild Waters Soapery

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Utah’s Own: Emily Ashby

Public Market at Millcreek Common: Troy Hartpence

About Utah’s Own:

Utah’s Own is a program of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food with a mission to promote local agriculture and food businesses, provide business resources, and facilitate networking and sales opportunities for members. Members include farmers, ranchers, specialty food producers, restaurants, and other agricultural and food businesses throughout Utah.

About Millcreek Common:

Millcreek Common is a dynamic public space that includes an outdoor Skate Loop, 65’ climbing wall, Splash Pad, Public Market, local restaurants, and private event spaces. Active with year-round public events, the Common invites all community members to gather, play, and make memories in the heart of Millcreek. The Public Market at Millcreek Common (1330 E Chambers Avenue) is located on the Millcreek Common campus on the first floor of Millcreek City Hall between Highland Drive and 1300 East on 3300 South. Parking access is via Chambers Avenue, which is just south of Crown Burger on Highland Drive. You can also access parking via Woodland Avenue.