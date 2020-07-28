Single Vehicle Fatal Crash Under Investigation In Caroline County

July 28, 2020

(EASTON, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred early this morning.

The deceased is identified as Rebecca Lee Garner, 31, of Denton, Md. She was the driver of a 2020 Kia Optima involved in the crash. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. Her body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The passenger of the Kia Optima is identified as Donald Lee Lord, 32, of Denton, Md. He was transported by Medevac to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. today, Maryland State Police from the Easton Barrack responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on westbound Route 328/New Bridge Road, west of Fisher Road in Caroline County. Responding troopers found the single vehicle overturned and on its left side up against a telephone pole. The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

The cause and contributing factors of the crash remain under investigation. The east and westbound lanes of Maryland Route 328 were closed for the investigation. MDOT State Highway Administration personnel assisted with a detour around the crash scene. The investigation is continuing.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications,

410-653-4236, msp.media@maryland.gov