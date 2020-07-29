DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac

Provide input on 2019 deer populations and observations The DNR is seeking public input on deer populations and observations from 2019, including experiences hunters had during the deer hunting season, issues related to deer damage, or other deer-related issues. The DNR will use the feedback to shape regulations for the 2020 hunting season. The survey, which is open until through Sunday, Feb. 16, and further details are on the DNR website.

Lots of demand for grants that help get kids outdoors Schools, nonprofit organizations and public entities continue to show strong demand for resources to get more children outdoors. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources had another overwhelming response to the No Child Left Inside grant program, with more than 200 applications to the second phase of the program the Minnesota Legislature authorized in 2019. The DNR hopes to announce Phase 2 award winners by April 1. Meanwhile, 59 recipients for Phase 1 funding are posted on the DNR website and include projects aimed at getting kids snowshoeing, shooting, playing in nature, fishing, exploring, cross country skiing, canoeing, birding, biking and more.