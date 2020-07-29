Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,074 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,693 in the last 365 days.

Fish house removal deadlines quickly approaching

Anglers in the southern two-thirds of the state have until the end of the day on Monday, March 2, to remove their fish houses from Minnesota lakes. The removal deadline for those in the northern one-third of the state is Monday, March 16.

The northern and southern parts of the state are split by a line that runs west-east along U.S. Highway 10, east along Highway 34 to Minnesota Highway 200, east along Highway 200 to U.S. Highway 2, and east along Highway 2 to the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.

“Anglers are responsible for removing their shelters by the deadline, so they need to plan ahead,” said DNR conservation officer Garrett Thomas, who is stationed in Eagan. “And just as importantly, they have to ensure the area around their fish house is free of trash. There’s no excuse for fish house owners to leave anything but an impression in the snow or ice.”

If shelters aren’t removed by the deadline, owners will be cited and structures may be confiscated and removed, or destroyed by a conservation officer. After the deadline, shelters may be on the ice between midnight and one hour before sunrise only when occupied. They may not be left or stored at public accesses. As anglers venture out, they should keep in mind that ice conditions may vary widely and that ice is never 100 percent safe. 

Exceptions to the removal deadlines are Minnesota-Canada border waters (March 31), Minnesota-South Dakota and North Dakota border waters (March 5), Minnesota-Wisconsin border waters (March 1) and Minnesota-Iowa border waters (Feb. 20).

More information about ice fishing shelter deadlines is available at mndnr.gov/iceshelter.

 

You just read:

Fish house removal deadlines quickly approaching

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.