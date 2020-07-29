DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac

Provide feedback on deer population goals in northwestern and western Minnesota

Anyone can help shape deer population goals in northwestern and western Minnesota by providing feedback via an online survey open now through March 30. People can review goal recommendations that resulted from a combination of input from goal-setting workshops in January and February, work by DNR wildlife biologists, and the results of hunter and landowner surveys. This is the final round of public input for these areas before the DNR sets the population goals for the next 10 years.

This first year of goal-setting focuses on certain deer permit areas in western and northwestern Minnesota. People can find out more about the deer goal-setting process and opportunities to participate in goal setting for other areas over the next four years at the deer goal setting webpage.

DNR wants to hear people's thoughts about deer

Minnesotans who have thoughts about deer populations in their area are invited to call or email their local wildlife manager by Wednesday, April 1.

The Department of Natural Resources had originally scheduled open houses this spring to gather feedback on deer populations, but in accordance with guidance from state health officials, many public events were postponed, adjusted and canceled due to COVID-19 precautions. That included the deer open houses.

Public engagement on issues like deer management is a top priority and part of the DNR’s statewide deer management plan. The DNR will use the feedback to help make decisions regarding future deer seasons