I-30/SH 360 Interchange Ramps to Open

When: 8 p.m. Friday, July 31 to 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, weather permitting Where: Southbound SH 360 interchange ramp to westbound I-30 and Eastbound I-30 interchange ramp to southbound SH 360

ARLINGTON – As part of the I-30/SH 360 Interchange Project, the first two major interchange ramps will be opened this weekend. The southbound SH 360 interchange ramp to westbound I-30 and the eastbound I-30 interchange ramp to southbound SH 360 will be open to traffic by 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, weather permitting.

To accommodate these openings, lane closures will be necessary starting 8 p.m. Friday, July 31. All southbound SH 360 mainlanes between Brown Boulevard/Avenue K and Six Flags Drive will be closed. Southbound SH 360 motorists will be detoured to the frontage road. Beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, the right lane will be closed on eastbound I-30 between Ballpark Way and SH 360, and the eastbound exit to Copeland Road/Six Flags Drive will be closed.

Also starting this weekend, southbound SH 360 at I-30 will be reduced to two lanes through the fall to accommodate drainage installation work.

Motorists are urged to remain alert for changing traffic patterns as construction progress.

For up-to-date project information, current road closures and to sign-up for email alerts on construction activity, visit: Keep30360Moving.