Williston Barracks / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A103174

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 7/25/20 at approximately 5:31 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 2, Bolton

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Chad Garfield

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 25, 2020 at approximately 5:31 PM Troopers out of the Williston Barracks were contacted in reference to a vandalism that had occurred at a residence on Rt. 2 in the Town of Bolton.

Investigation revealed that 38-year-old Chad Garfield had, with the intent to damage property, broken and/or destroyed multiple items that he did not own.

With the assistance of Barre Town Police Department, Garfield was located on 7/29/20. He was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court to answer the charge of Unlawful Mischief.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 10/8/20 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

Fax: 802-878-2742