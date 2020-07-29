Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,073 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,666 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A103174

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner                           

STATION: Williston                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 7/25/20 at approximately 5:31 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 2, Bolton

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Chad Garfield                                                      

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 25, 2020 at approximately 5:31 PM Troopers out of the Williston Barracks were contacted in reference to a vandalism that had occurred at a residence on Rt. 2 in the Town of Bolton.

 

Investigation revealed that 38-year-old Chad Garfield had, with the intent to damage property, broken and/or destroyed multiple items that he did not own.

 

With the assistance of Barre Town Police Department, Garfield was located on 7/29/20. He was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court to answer the charge of Unlawful Mischief.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 10/8/20 at 8:30 AM   

COURT:  Chittenden County Superior Court

LODGED: No      LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

Fax: 802-878-2742

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.