Williston Barracks / Unlawful Mischief

CASE#: 20A103174
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 7/25/20 at approximately 5:31 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 2, Bolton
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Chad Garfield
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 25, 2020 at approximately 5:31 PM Troopers out of the Williston Barracks were contacted in reference to a vandalism that had occurred at a residence on Rt. 2 in the Town of Bolton.
Investigation revealed that 38-year-old Chad Garfield had, with the intent to damage property, broken and/or destroyed multiple items that he did not own.
With the assistance of Barre Town Police Department, Garfield was located on 7/29/20. He was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court to answer the charge of Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 10/8/20 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court
LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
