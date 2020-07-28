Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Get to Know the DOE Team: Meet Julie Pelletier

Maine DOE team member Julie Pelletier is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Campaign. Learn a little more about Julie in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

I am the administrative support for the Special Services Monitoring Team. I maintain all their schedules for Monitoring, Professional Development and travel as well as supporting them with the clerical aspects of the monitoring process.

What do you like best about your job?

I like that my days are never the same. From working with the team on monitoring, communicating with Special Ed Directors to facilitating meetings and trainings my day is never dull!

How or why did you decide on this career?

I didn’t chose a career in education, it pretty much chose me. After years in the Insurance world I started volunteering in my daughters elementary school while taking the time to decide what I wanted to do next. Before I knew it I was the Admin in a K-5 elementary school and loved it! I was there for 15 years before coming here to the Maine DOE!

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

Be it by the fire or celebrating life events, I love spending time with family and friends. I also enjoy a good book, hiking, kayaking, snow shoeing and old movies!

You just read:

Get to Know the DOE Team: Meet Julie Pelletier

