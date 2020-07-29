Construction on ND 13 intersection and ND 210 bypass near Wahpeton begins tomorrow

Construction is scheduled to begin on the North Dakota Highway 210 bypass ramp and the North Dakota Highway 13 intersection Thursday, July 30.

The following detour is in place on ND 13:

Southbound motorists on Hwy 210 will be required to go west on ND 13 for one mile to the detour at 79 1/2 Street Southeast which will bring them back to ND 13 east of the work area.

Speed limits will remain as posted throughout the detour and drivers can expect minimal delays.

This concrete pavement repair project is expected to be completed by Saturday, August 1.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/