Home Child Care Provider Emphasizes Community and Relationships
Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) Member Renee Wehrend in Salem, OR featured by the National CACFP Sponsors Association
We emphasize community in our child care. To us, our child care is an extension of our family. We want every parent, child, and sibling to feel that way too.”ROUND ROCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Almost thirty years ago, Renee Wehrend became a child care professional. Having many friends with young children, she was amazed by all the ways children learn and grow. She changed her college major to learn how to operate a small business and before she opened her own family child care, she worked as the director for three different centers. With her daughter, who will someday take over the business, she cares for 16 children, ages 4 months to 10 years.
— Renee Wehrend
As part of their extended family, a parent, who is also a professor of nutrition, comes in once a month and teaches the children about healthy choices and nutrition. Renee ensures menus focus on fresh vegetables and fruits combined with whole grains. Children tend to their own raised bed garden and visit larger local gardens and orchards. Parents are given information on new foods that have been tasted and suggestions on how to talk about those healthy choices with their kids.
With an emphasis on communication and relationships, Renee and the children spend time in the surrounding community. The children attend field trips at least once a month and also visit the Senior Living center around the holidays. They are involved in the Public Works Day for the park that they play in and visit both the National Guard and local library. The center celebrates as their own community as well with big holiday parties and family field trips to places like the pumpkin patch.
Renee’s overall goal is for the children in her care to be happy, healthy children who become contributing members of society, living fulfilling lives. She has seen this first hand as four of the children she cared for have come back to work with her. Some of those employees have even gone on to open their own child care. Renee has truly felt appreciated and valued by the families she works with and she is passionate about watching the children she cares for grow through the years.
CACFP is an indicator of quality child care. When children are cared for by providers who are part of the CACFP they are receiving the best nutrition available. Learn more about other CACFP providers featured in the Member Showcase through the National CACFP Sponsors Assocation.
Since 1986, the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) is the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). It provides education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and in particular to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. CACFP strives to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors and their supervising government agencies.
