Announcing the Launch of RetailFlorida, a Small Business Retail Support Platform
As properties reopen, RetailFlorida is here to support tenants in building their online presence to grow their retail business.
When businesses do well, property owners do well. In today’s competitive environment, it's important to have an integrated approach to reach customers by combining tech and brick & mortar locations.”MIAMI, FL, USA, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Co-founder, Michael Lapointe
Local Florida property owners banded together to develop and launch RetailFlorida.com, a platform designed to connect property owners and retail businesses to local consumers. RetailFlorida utilizes an array of technologies to drive demand to properties, while providing tools to owners and tenants for in-depth property/market data, relevant news, trends and financial/strategy resources.
In many shops across Florida, there are businesses without an active online presence, and rely solely on a retail center’s traffic to drive customers. This is where RetailFlorida comes in. RetailFlorida provides businesses with an additional marketing channel to increase their visibility, augment their reach, and tap into new undiscovered audiences.
Promoting these small and medium businesses is ultimately a win-win for the property owner and the tenant. It’s no secret that turnover is expensive for owners and moving is expensive for tenants. When the tenant does well and experiences business growth, the property owner gains stability. Additionally, shoppers enjoy social media content focused on new openings, local events, specials and incentives.
RetailFlorida’s co-founder, Michael Lapointe, said about the launch, “When businesses do well, property owners do well. In today’s competitive environment it is important to have an integrated approach to reach customers by combining technology and brick and mortar locations.” Adam Greenberg, Managing Principal of Core Investment Properties Fund, the property owner to some retail centers in the RetailFlorida network added: “Many small and medium business owners lack the large-scale resources to effectively implement the strategy of national retailers; RetailFlorida has taken an approach to provide this role to support to help these businesses thrive.”
About: Retail Florida provides businesses with the tools needed to thrive in an ever-changing retail landscape. With properties in some of the most important cities in Florida, RetailFlorida can provide businesses with the location, technology and connection to fully integrate them from space to consumer. Our partners are property owners who actively invest in the exposure of their retail locations in an effort to see their tenants succeed. Partners to Retail Florida include some of the largest and most technologically proactive property owners in the state.
