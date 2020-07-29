U.S. Highway 95 Nightly Lane Closures at Tropicana Avenue August 6-9 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be closing two travel lanes along U.S. Highway 95 at Tropicana Avenue in Clark County from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of August 6 and concluding the morning of August 10. The northbound lanes will be closed during the first two nights followed by the southbound lanes the subsequent evenings.

The temporary closures are needed to repair freeway bridge joints, which enable the structure to safely expand and contract, thereby providing a small amount of flex for weather, seismic events and dynamic vehicle loading. Joints are integral to bridge longevity, allowing the structure to breathe and prevent bending and breakage under extreme conditions. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.