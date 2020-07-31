BoardBookit Partners with Private Directors Association
BoardBookit brings enhanced communication, connection, and governance experience to the Private Directors AssociationPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BoardBookit, a leading board management platform, announced today that it has entered into a strategic relationship with the Private Directors Association (PDA). This partnership establishes BoardBookit as the Private Directors Association’s exclusive board portal provider.
“BoardBookit is thrilled to partner with the Private Directors Association,” said Marion Lewis, BoardBookit CEO. “The business world is changing in unexpected ways, and good governance has never been more important. The PDA is clearly committed to promoting good governance to its members, and also to providing the best possible governance experience to its own Board of Directors, Board Committees, Officers and Advisory Boards. BoardBookit is honored to be a partner in helping the PDA to achieve its goals.”
The partnership between BoardBookit and the Private Directors Association will extend beyond their own boardrooms. BoardBookit will also be sharing its governance expertise in the form of future resources and educational programming that will be available to PDA’s members.
“Kenneth B. Hoganson, Jr., CEO & President of the Private Directors Association, added “The PDA is focused on and committed to creating, sustaining and enhancing private company value through the active use of Boards of Directors and Advisory Boards. We are excited about our alliance with BoardBookit because we know that BoardBookit will add great value to the PDA’s internal governance practices as well as be a relevant resource for the PDA’s members. By combining our two missions, the PDA and BoardBookit are moving toward a world of better governance.”
About Private Directors Association
The Private Directors Association (PDA) mission is to create, sustain and enhance private company value through the active use of Boards of Directors and Advisory Boards. The PDA provides a national network where executives and professionals interested in board service can find and meet with those interested in securing exceptional board members.
To contact the Private Directors Association: admin@privatedirectorsassociation.org
About BoardBookit
BoardBookit is the modern board portal software and trusted technology partner in meeting corporate governance challenges. Offering unmatched ROI, powerful security and premium support, BoardBookit is the engine that powers complex governance – in the boardroom and virtually. BoardBookit’s superior approach with features such as its unlimited-user model and account migration services make it the governance tool corporations need to help mitigate risk and ensure board engagement.
