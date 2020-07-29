Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hwy 61 sign replacement nighttime lane closures August 2 and 3 (July 29, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. –  MnDOT’s districtwide sign replacement project will be requiring nighttime closures on August 2 and 3. Work will start at 8 p.m. and be completed by 6 a.m. On Sunday, August 2, overhead signs on Hwy 61 in Two Harbors and Silver Bay will be replaced. On Monday, August 3, overhead signs at London Road and 26th Avenue East in Duluth will be replaced. One lane each direction both northbound and southbound will remain open at all times with a minimum lane width of 12’. Signs being replaced have reached the end of their useful life. Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
  • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

