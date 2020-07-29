Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US 183 N Traffic Shift and Lane Closures Set for Monday

BRECKENRIDGE – Beginning Monday, August 3, motorists should expect various lane closures and traffic shifts due to the start of sewer line installation on US 183N.

Work will begin at the intersection of US 180 and continue to the intersection of County Road 257. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes, one in each direction of travel, for the duration of the project. Please plan an alternate route if possible or allow extra time to get to your destination.  

Motorists are reminded to obey warning signs, slow your speed and avoid any distractions when driving through work zones.

