Underknown Chooses Snibble As Short-Form Mobile Platform
Deal Puts Short Form Content from What If on Snibble’s Gen Z Mobile PlatformTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snibble, the premium social video platform for Gen Z, designed by Gen Z has announced a content licensing agreement with Underknown Media that will add an entirely new science and technology category to Snibble’s short-form video line-up
The deal gives Snibble full North American rights to short-form content from Underknown’s What If? channel further expanding a line-up of GenZ focused video content that caters for their interests in: movies, music, sports, esports, gaming, lifestyle, fashion, news and current affairs.
Commenting on the deal, Snibble CEO Blair Currie said, “We’ve been fans of What If? for quite a while so we’re really excited to host their short-form content on Snibble, giving them access to our mobile audience. Underknown are best-in-class producers and we’re thrilled to welcome them onto Snibble.”
Underknown’s What If is the Number 1 science video and technology publisher on social media, according to Tubular Labs; this popular educational web series takes curious Gen Z viewers on an immersive journey through hypothetical worlds and possibilities. Grounded in scientific theory but delivered with imagination and humor, What If answers the scientific questions that Gen Z wants to ask.
"It is exciting for Underknown to publish What If to the Snibble audience”, said Steve Hulford Co-Founder and CEO of Underknown. “What If's success has stemmed from our knowledge of engaging users on mobile phones. We know that Snibble shares that vision and we are excited to expand on our goal of educating audiences on Science and the Humanities."
“Understanding the way Gen Z interact with mobile media is key to delivering the content they are most likely to enjoy,” said Neale Halliday, Chief Customer Officer, Snibble. “They love to learn but that learning has to come wrapped in engaging video content that holds their attention and is short enough to share and talk about with their friends”.
Mobile is driving the trend towards short-form video content. In 2015 YouTube reported its average app session length was 40 minutes. By 2018, research by Verto Analytics reported the average YouTube app session length had shortened to 13.2 minutes.
“Yes, mobile technology is important,” said Andy Shortt, Snibble Founder and Chief Product Officer, “but what’s really changed is this generation’s relationship with culture, and that includes the way they learn. When learning is fun, it’s sharable. They want to create, share and build relationships with video and they want short form content because it’s easier to interact with. That’s exactly why we built Snibble to be a social video platform stuffed with the latest content from the best Gen Z focused content producers around the world.”
“With most social media platforms, the user is treated like a product. Everything they do leaves a digital footprint which is then sold to better exploit and monetize their interests,” said Currie. “Snibble isn’t sharing users’ data because we’re not a direct response medium. Our customers are brand advertisers who want to target broad groups with a public signal about their brands – one that everybody sees and understands.”
About Snibble
Snibble is the first mobile platform to combine all-premium, short-form video with social functions that connect users to groups of their invited friends. The free app offers customizable video feeds with categories like music, movie trailers, news, sports highlights, comedy and culture, while maintaining a low level of advertising intrusion. Snibble is available in the App Store. Headquartered in Toronto but focused on the U.S. Gen Z market, Snibble was created by a group of global ad professionals with a vision to make digital better. Aligned with that vision, Snibble delivers a better social video experience to users, fair compensation to content providers, and a less cluttered environment for advertisers to reach customers.
About Underknown
Underknown’s What If is the #1 Science & Technology video channel in the world, and 2020 Webby Award winner. Underknown makes short-form video content for Millennials on digital platforms in multiple languages by telling complex stories in a fun and engaging way.
