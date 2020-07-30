Sopheon to Help Mondelēz International Transform Global Enterprise Innovation Management
Sopheon extends CPG market leadership by enabling portfolio prioritization and Stage-Gate governance for global snacking leader via SaaS-based Accolade platform
We need a global innovation platform ... as well as a trusted partner who truly understands CPG. We have selected Sopheon as that partner and look forward to collaborating with them.”MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopheon, a global leader in enterprise innovation management solutions, is partnering with global snacking leader Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) to transform its innovation and commercialization processes and portfolios. Sopheon will collaborate with Mondelēz in an accelerated deployment program that will enable Mondelēz to go live with Sopheon’s SaaS-based Accolade® platform and replace two global legacy systems before the end of the year.
— Andre Dias Alves da Silva, Director Innovation I2M/IIM at Mondelēz
According to Andre Dias Alves da Silva, Director Innovation I2M/IIM at Mondelēz, “Even in a time of unprecedented global disruption, Mondelēz continues to focus on its long-term strategy to accelerate consumer-centric growth. This means we need a global innovation platform to drive portfolio transparency, speed commercialization, and accelerate our response to changing market conditions, as well as a trusted partner who truly understands CPG. We have selected Sopheon as that partner and look forward to collaborating with them to deploy Accolade and address these needs in a very short timeline.”
The initial phases of deployment will automate critical aspects of Mondelēz’s portfolio management, Stage-Gate® governance, and resource planning processes. These initial capabilities will provide 100 percent global visibility to all new product initiatives in the portfolio, making it easier to focus limited resources on the highest-value products. They will also reduce the amount of time required by initiative leaders and cross-functional teams for successful commercialization and lay a foundation for future phases of deployment that focus on project execution.
Sopheon CEO, Andy Michuda, added: “Sopheon is delighted to partner with Mondelēz, and to extend our market leadership in the CPG industry. For nearly 20 years, Sopheon has been the go-to company for enterprise innovation management in CPG, due to our deep domain expertise, best practices, and depth of configurability of our software that is required by large, global consumer firms. We look forward to great success and partnership with Mondelēz, and to helping them achieve their organic growth goals for many years to come.
Accolade is Sopheon’s award-winning innovation management software that connects people, systems and information across departments and functions. This cross-functional collaboration and synchronization results in trusted, timely data for faster, better, and more dynamic decision making for the world’s largest and most complex enterprises. Accolade has proven its value to thousands of global users by reducing costs, increasing portfolio value, reducing time-to-market, and boosting initiative and product success.
To learn more about how Sopheon and its flagship decision-support platform Accolade are transforming enterprise innovation, please visit our website at www.sopheon.com.
ABOUT SOPHEON
Sopheon (LSE: SPE) partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Management solutions including patented software, expertise and best practices to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon’s Accolade solution provides unique, fully-integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with more than 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.sopheon.com.
ABOUT MONDELĒZ INTERNATIONAL
Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.
Sopheon and Accolade are trademarks of Sopheon plc. Stage-Gate® is a registered trademark of Stage-Gate Inc.
Cheral Druck
Sopheon
+1 952-851-7500
email us here