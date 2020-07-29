Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 30, 2020

For Immediate Release:                                                     

July 29, 2020                                                            

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

 Ashtabula

Northeast Ohio Regional Airport Authority

 

Ruth & Matthew Home

 

 Butler

City of Monroe

 

 Champaign

Champaign County Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

Jackson Township

 

 Clermont

Adams-Clermont Joint Solid Waste Management District

 

 Crawford

Crawford County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

 Cuyahoga

Village of Hunting Valley

 

 Darke

Greenville Township

 

 Delaware

Delaware County Transit

 

 Erie

Erie County

 

Erie County Landfill

 

 Franklin

City of Groveport

 

 Hamilton

City of Loveland

 

Sycamore Township Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

 

 Henry

Henry County

 

 Hocking

Hocking County Family and Children First Council

 

 Lorain

Lorain County Agricultural Society

 

 Marion

Green Camp Township

 

 Meigs

Orange Township

 

 Montgomery

City of Clayton

 

 Morgan

Meigsville Township

 

 Muskingum

Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

 Ottawa

Mid County Joint Ambulance District

 

 Putnam

Village of Ottawa

 

 Sandusky

Sandusky County Regional Planning Commission

 

 Stark

Tri-Division Ambulance District

 

 Washington

Ludlow Township

 

Washington County Family and Children First Council

 

 Wyandot

Upper Sandusky Community Library

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

