For Immediate Release:

July 29, 2020

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 30, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Ashtabula Northeast Ohio Regional Airport Authority Ruth & Matthew Home Butler City of Monroe Champaign Champaign County Convention and Visitors Bureau Jackson Township Clermont Adams-Clermont Joint Solid Waste Management District Crawford Crawford County Land Reutilization Corporation Cuyahoga Village of Hunting Valley Darke Greenville Township Delaware Delaware County Transit Erie Erie County Erie County Landfill Franklin City of Groveport Hamilton City of Loveland Sycamore Township Energy Special Improvement District, Inc. Henry Henry County Hocking Hocking County Family and Children First Council Lorain Lorain County Agricultural Society Marion Green Camp Township Meigs Orange Township Montgomery City of Clayton Morgan Meigsville Township Muskingum Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation Ottawa Mid County Joint Ambulance District Putnam Village of Ottawa Sandusky Sandusky County Regional Planning Commission Stark Tri-Division Ambulance District Washington Ludlow Township Washington County Family and Children First Council Wyandot Upper Sandusky Community Library

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111