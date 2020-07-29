Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 30, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Ashtabula
Northeast Ohio Regional Airport Authority
Ruth & Matthew Home
Butler
City of Monroe
Champaign
Champaign County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Jackson Township
Clermont
Adams-Clermont Joint Solid Waste Management District
Crawford
Crawford County Land Reutilization Corporation
Cuyahoga
Village of Hunting Valley
Darke
Greenville Township
Delaware
Delaware County Transit
Erie
Erie County
Erie County Landfill
Franklin
City of Groveport
Hamilton
City of Loveland
Sycamore Township Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
Henry
Henry County
Hocking
Hocking County Family and Children First Council
Lorain
Lorain County Agricultural Society
Marion
Green Camp Township
Meigs
Orange Township
Montgomery
City of Clayton
Morgan
Meigsville Township
Muskingum
Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation
Ottawa
Mid County Joint Ambulance District
Putnam
Village of Ottawa
Sandusky
Sandusky County Regional Planning Commission
Stark
Tri-Division Ambulance District
Washington
Ludlow Township
Washington County Family and Children First Council
Wyandot
Upper Sandusky Community Library
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
