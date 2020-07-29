Derby Barracks/Found Property

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A502917

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper L.Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 07/29/2020 0930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Crawford Rd, Derby

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/29/2020 at approximately 0930 hours an undisclosed

amount of money was turned into the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks. The

money was found in a Community National Bank cash bag in front of the Newport

Church of God, on Crawford Rd in the town of Derby.

Anyone with information as to the owner is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881