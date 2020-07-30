CloudChomp Announces that EagleDream has Become a C3 Partner
CloudChomp, Inc., a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery tools, announces that EagleDream has become a CloudChomp Certified (C3) partner.
EagleDream has proven excellent competency in both AWS and more specifically AWS Migrations.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudChomp, Inc., a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery tools and Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announces that EagleDream, a Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network has become a CloudChomp Certified (C3) partner. EagleDream, one of the first C3 partners to successfully complete their C3 training, currently has six Business + Technology level certifications and eight Business level certifications, demonstrating their expertise in CloudChomp’s toolset and has shown their ability to fully assist customers in their AWS migration planning phase.
— David Pulaski
“EagleDream has proven excellent competency in both AWS and more specifically AWS Migrations,” said David Pulaski, CEO of CloudChomp. “By attaining C3 Partner status, they are continuing their commitment to deepening their knowledge to help customers extract as much data driven value from their AWS cloud investment as possible.”
CloudChomp acknowledges the complexity in migrations and the frustration customers face when migrating to the cloud. With CloudChomp’s customer obsessed mindset, simplifying the entire cloud migration planning process and helping customers save money on their cloud spend is CloudChomp’s primary mission. Partnering with other experts, like EagleDream, where customers are provided the tools, resources, and teams of experts they need to guide them through the entire AWS migration process, helps CloudChomp achieve their goal of saving customers both time and money, making their migrations a more positive experience.
“In today’s market, businesses face the challenge to modernize their infrastructure to meet the needs of their customers.” Bob Moore, CEO EagleDream Technologies. “This partnership enhances the level of support and education we can offer to our customers in helping them evaluate the return on investment of their cloud transformation. Using CloudChomp’s CC Analyzer tool, we’re able to make migrating to the cloud as efficient and cost-effective for the customer as possible.”
CC Analyzer is a collaborative, dynamic data warehouse and planning tool for re-hosting, re-platforming and re-architecting on premises assets to run on AWS. It helps customers identify and mitigate financial risk while helping customers create their unique roadmap to AWS. It is an agent-less tool that provides detailed 1ClickTCO™ and expert-level AWS pricing estimate based on infrastructure and performance statistics, in-app license manager for Microsoft SQL Server and Windows licenses to assist with license migration planning, application discovery, dependency mapping and an SOW calculator.
About CloudChomp, Inc.
CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit http://www.cloudchomp.com/.
About EagleDream Technologies
EagleDream Technologies is a leading trusted cloud-native transformation company and AWS Premier Consulting Partner with the mission to empower businesses to redefine what’s possible with cloud-native technologies. EagleDream has extensive experience architecting workloads on the cloud, as well as a full suite of skills in application modernization, data engineering, data lake design, and analytics. For more information visit www.eagledream.com.
David Pulaski
CloudChomp, Inc.
+1 713-627-3800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Introduction to CloudChomp