Bitcoin QR Code Maker Inc.

A Staggering 1 Million Crypto QR Codes Generated at bitcoinqrcodemaker.com

Bitcoin QR Code Maker Experiences Rapid Growth in the Crypto Space

Today, Bitcoin QR Code Maker, a cryptocurrency tool for creating custom stylized crypto QR codes announced that they have reached over 1 million generated QR codes for sending and receiving cryptocurrency by their users.

At bitcoinqrcodemaker.com converting a cryptocurrency wallet sending or receiving address into a QR code format is an easy way of making or receiving payments. Many cryptocurrency wallets and apps support the scanning of QR codes.

You can generate your crypto wallet QR code for scanning by entering a public wallet address into the field marked wallet address and press the generate your QR code button. Once generated you can then click the download your QR code button and save it for use on a website or send it to your friends.

Why use a Bitcoin QR code generator?

Bitcoin wallet addresses as well as other types of cryptocurrencies are made up of a series of letters and numbers that can be longer than 34 characters. This makes it very inconvenient to have to enter manually by hand each time you need to send or request a payment. So by using a Bitcoin QR code generator tool that long address can be turned into a QR code ready to scan quickly and easily.

What types of cryptocurrencies does Bitcoin QR Code Maker support for generating QR codes?

The following are the major cryptocurrencies their app currently supports.

• Bitcoin (BTC)

• Ethereum (ETH)

• Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

• Litecoin (LTC)

• Bitcoin SV (BSV)

• Monero (XMR)

Does the app have an API (application programming interface) that you can use?

Yes. Using their API, you can create QR code images yourself remotely on any website. They tried to make the API rather straightforward, even for beginners.

For more detailed documentation you can visit the Bitcoin API and widgets page.

Can you trust that your privacy is protected when using bitcoinqrcodemaker.com?

Bitcoin QR Code Maker assures that they respect your privacy. There are no logs or cookies on the platform. For further information about your privacy on their website visit the privacy policy page.

About Bitcoin QR Code Maker Inc.: Bitcoin QR Code Maker Inc. focuses on cryptocurrency related tools and dapps. With over 20 years programming experience they know a thing or two about creating clean and useful tools for their users.

