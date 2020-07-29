Do Good Auto Coalition Taps Jennifer Nelson as Senior Vice President
DGAC Senior VP Jennifer Nelson
A well-respected nonprofit leader, Nelson will lead DGAC operations and expand its impact
We started with vehicles from auto dealerships to transport meals to people in need. We need true leadership from the nonprofit world to lead it, and Jennifer brings this to the table.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Do Good Auto Coalition, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that unites resources and people from car dealerships across the country to get supplies, food, and love to people who need it the most, has hired Jennifer Nelson as Senior Vice President, the nonprofit announced today.
— Do Good Auto Coalition Cofounder Diana Lee
The DGAC has expanded rapidly, becoming the indispensable provider of food donation transport for a number of food banks in Newark, New Jersey. The DGAC leverages technology to greatly increase its impact and the visibility of its impact: It even created a dashboard to enable the City of Newark to visualize its food donation efforts and to understand where neighborhoods may be underserved by its partners. Nelson joins the DGAC to lead its functions and to expand its technology platform to eventually provide visibility and automation into other non-profits’ work across the country.
“We built Do Good Auto Coalition with a single goal: help move critical supplies to people who need them the most,” said Do Good Auto Coalition Cofounder Diana Lee. “We started with using test-drive vehicles from auto dealerships to transport tens of thousands of meals to people in need. It has grown beyond our imagination. We need true leadership from the nonprofit world to lead it, and Jennifer brings this to the table. Jennifer is also a veteran in operations and logistics, and knows how to use technology and data to amplify nonprofit impact. We’re excited for her to bring this skillset to help take DGAC to the next level.”
Prior to joining the DGAC, Nelson served Table to Table as director of food rescue and operations, in which role she managed internal operations including logistics, DOT compliance, driver management and scheduling, fleet maintenance, warehouse management and large equipment purchasing. Before that, she designed and deployed dashboards as director of analytics at the YMCA of Montclair, providing actionable intelligence for strategic decision-making.
About the DGAC
The Do-Good Auto Coalition (DGAC) launched to facilitate and highlight the innovative and inspiring ways that auto dealers are banding together to make a difference during the era of COVID-19. NYC-based Constellation Agency, a marketing technology firm with deep connections to the auto industry is the founding partner of DGAC. They saw a major need during the pandemic and gathered hundreds of auto dealerships around the nation to donate resources towards a single cause of helping transport critical PPE, food, and other goods to those who needed it the most.. The DGAC is always looking for dealers and partners to join the Coalition, and also provides a channel inviting individuals to request assistance from their local dealerships. Learn more and enroll at www.dogoodautocoalition.org.
