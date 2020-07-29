Azur VCOR Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A502915
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 7/29/20 @ 0023 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Darling Hill Rd. in Derby
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: George Azur
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/29/20 at approximately 0023 hours, the State Police received a call reporting an alleged violation of Court Ordered Conditions of Release in the town of Derby. The State Police arrived to the scene and conducted an investigation. Based on the facts and evidence observed by the State Police, they took George Azur into custody and back to the Derby Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/29/20 @1230
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF
BAIL: held until blows 0.00% BAC on breath test
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.