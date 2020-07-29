Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Azur VCOR Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A502915

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper James Gallup                          

STATION:   Derby                  

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 7/29/20 @ 0023 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Darling Hill Rd. in Derby

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED:    George Azur                                          

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/29/20 at approximately 0023 hours, the State Police received a call reporting an alleged violation of Court Ordered Conditions of Release in the town of Derby. The State Police arrived to the scene and conducted an investigation. Based on the facts and evidence observed by the State Police, they took George Azur into custody and back to the Derby Barracks for processing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:     7/29/20 @1230       

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION:      NSCF

BAIL: held until blows 0.00% BAC on breath test

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Azur VCOR Arrest



