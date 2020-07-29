Azur VCOR Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A502915

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 7/29/20 @ 0023 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Darling Hill Rd. in Derby

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: George Azur

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/29/20 at approximately 0023 hours, the State Police received a call reporting an alleged violation of Court Ordered Conditions of Release in the town of Derby. The State Police arrived to the scene and conducted an investigation. Based on the facts and evidence observed by the State Police, they took George Azur into custody and back to the Derby Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/29/20 @1230

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF

BAIL: held until blows 0.00% BAC on breath test

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.