Laura Cole and Josée Perro Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis
Laura Cole, created and developed Tides & Tailwinds. Josée Perro, creator of You Choose the Way
— Laura Cole, created and developed Tides & Tailwinds
-
Laura Cole, created and developed Tides & Tailwinds
Can you share 5 examples of how travel and hospitality companies will be adjusting over the next five years to the new ways that consumers like to travel?
What strange times we’re in! Yes, there will be definitive shifting. We’re all curious to see how it plays out within these industries, but these are my personal predictions:
We’re actually expecting an increased demand on yachts and private jets. Those who can afford to will be avoiding public travel spaces and entities at all costs and opt for private, more sterile means of travel instead.
For the next year MINIMUM, we’re expecting travel to be much more domestically focused than we’ve seen in recent years past. Every country will be on its own timeline coming out of the pandemic, and roadblocks like public health status, entry-restrictions and quarantine regulations will continue to play a huge role in international travel planning.
There will be a greater shift to “out of the box” pleasure traveling, with families opting to avoid major crowds and cities and instead opting for more rural, obscure, less-populated destinations and itineraries.
Anybody in a hospitality or service role, will have an even greater obligation to cleanliness and sanitization. Formal disease-prevention training and practices are now becoming a part of training curriculums across the board and will no doubt become a huge component of the jobs themselves.
I do fear for the cruise ship industry and commercial aviation during this time, who I would consider our public-entity sister industries. I believe that they’ll make a comeback, particularly aviation, but it’ll be interesting to see what happens to a lot of the big companies and their constituents during this waiting period. I foresee a lot of restructuring (but hopefully resulting in cheap airfare). Catch the complete interview here.
-
Josée Perro, creator of You Choose the Way
Can you share with our readers about the innovations that you are bringing to the travel and hospitality industries?
Mindfulness is the most powerful tool I’ve found for transformation. This isn’t just about helping travelers change themselves, but also transforming the communities we travel through, and even the world.
To create a world with more peace, love, connection, and equality we need to start by finding those gems within ourselves. This is what we help people do as they travel.
We transform as we travel, not just to have incredible experiences in far off lands, but to improve our everyday lives, our relationships, our communities, and the world.
Which “pain point” are you trying to address by introducing this innovation?
Travelers often speak of a desire for travel to be more than just an opportunity to visit sights and drink too much beer. Sometimes that might be all we want from our time abroad. Just an opportunity to escape. In other moments, we want more.
We want travel to be a place of transformation, growth and gaining new skills, mindsets, or perceptions. But it can be hard to sort through all the mental, emotional, and physical shifts while alone in a foreign land.
That’s where we come in to help!
I’m like a sherpa that walks by your side guiding you from one mountain to the next. We start at mountain A, which usually feels unfulfilling, lacking joy, truth or meaning, and guide you towards mountain B, a life that feels authentically designed for you.
How do you envision that this might disrupt the status quo?
We buy too many shoes, binge watch Netflix and endlessly scroll through social media or use work, drinking, or other vices to keep ourselves distracted. Travel has become one more of these escapes.
We book trips with far too many stops, spend our time at each sight taking selfies and posting about the sunshine and rainbows of our holidays, but we aren’t truly experiencing any of it.
This is what causes overtourism, destruction of our natural resources, lack of consideration about the impact of our travels, and turning a blind eye to the inequality happening around the world.
We need to rethink how we buy, sell, consume and exploit sights, cities, and countries for tourism.
Traveling can be a beautiful life-changing experience, but it can be a lot of other things as well. We need to start getting real about all the dark sides of travel, as travelers, and as companies to create dialogues about how to improve this industry that is expanding exponentially every year. The full interview is available here.
