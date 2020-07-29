Lars Nordenlund and Eric Rice Sit Down with Fotis Georgiadis for an Interview
Lars Nordenlund, CEO of Cognize. Eric Rice, Quanta CEO and Chairman
— Eric Rice, Quanta CEO and Chairman
Lars Nordenlund, CEO of Cognize
Can you tell us about the “Bleeding edge” technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?
We have built an AI cognitive learning platform that can understand patterns of behavior in physical spaces, for both people and situations of relevance to mitigate risk, improve health and expand customer experience. Our mission is to innovate and explore the wonders of cognitive learning to better realities. Accepting the fact that improving your reality starts with fully observing it, gives us the ability to prevent undesired events, while concurrently improving experiences using cognitive awareness solutions.
Cognize recently launched the new People, Health and Safety platform, supporting compliance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 guideline requirements for social distancing, mask screening and body temperature checks. The platform delivers live and predictive situational awareness of individuals and crowds using multi-sensor technology to detect when people are less than six feet apart, congregating in groups, running a fever or not wearing masks. It’s a technology that is based on the innovation of self-driving cars, a highly advanced autonomous solution combining video, thermal, voice and biometric sensors with optimized hardware, software and AI.
How do you think this might change the world?
It is our mission to better reality by observing and immediately improving situations of a critical nature. Right now, our priority is to provide a solution to support companies and institutions in getting people back to work faster and as safely as possible. As many of us face challenges on how to pivot and address critical business and health concerns, so we have applied our technology to meet and automate COVID-19 compliance requirements, including: social distancing, mask detection and body temperature and heart rate check.
The Cognize situational awareness platform reduces risk and ensures compliance with CDC guidelines by integrating multi-sensor fusion data with cognitive learning to provide critical context and recommendations. The fully automated sensors eliminate the need for manually monitoring and provide real-time alerts with images that can be routed for proper action. Read the rest of the interview here.
Eric Rice, Quanta CEO and Chairman
Can you tell us about the “Bleeding edge” technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?
Currently, we are the pioneers in Quantum Biology or the application of quantum mechanics and theoretical chemistry to biological objects and problems. We are optimizing natural laws to best deliver life-enhancing biological reactions. Our patented technology dramatically improves the function of targeted molecules by increasing the kinetic energy of electron clouds while preventing it from ionizing. More simply put, we are using Quantum Theory to dramatically improve the performance of organic compounds on and in the human body.
We use custom calibrated MRI technologies to influence electron spin. By influencing the angular momentum (spin) of the electrons we dramatically increase the overall electromagnetic energy of the molecule. The resulting molecule binds more easily to other molecules without oxidizing — making it more 500% more bioavailable and 500% more bioactive.
The deft application of energy to a molecule — both in the nucleus and electron cloud — demonstrates a massive leap in magnetic resonance theory. The impact is profound and immediately applies to multiple sectors such as pain management, anti-inflammation, vitamins, supplements, nutraceuticals, anti-aging, human cognition, agriculture, food, and pharmaceuticals. In short, this will help people by finally offering them natural remedies that are as potent and predictable as current pharmaceutical solutions.
How do you think this might change the world?
The impacts of this type of technology are vast, powerful, and still being determined. However, our first goal was to solve an issue that is really close to home with me. We launched a topical pain relief and anti-inflammatory that has proven to be 5x more effective than all other competitors. This, in turn, means that we need 1/5 of the materials needed to make a product impactful. This is game-changing in every sense of the word. There are so many implications of how we might use this technology to benefit the world; not just alleviating pain, but fighting illness, better agriculture, using ingredients more efficiently and sustainably — we’re at the beginning of our journey, but think we can accomplish a lot. The complete interview is available here.
