July bar exam underway

The North Dakota Bar Exam began in Bismarck on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, with 58 applicants taking the exam. Of the applicants sitting on Tuesday, 42 are graduates from the University of North Dakota School of Law. The exam ends Wednesday.
