Total ABA Software Promotes Dustin Carter to President

Total ABA, a leader in Behavioral Health software solutions, is proud to announce the promotion of Dustin Carter to President.

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dustin Carter is a co-founder of Inviscid Software. He has had a distinguished career and is widely respected for his business acumen and expertise in medical and Applied Behavioral Analysis software development.In addition to his current product development charter, Dustin and his new team will be responsible for all day-to-day operations of Total ABA, including: product strategy, operations, systems integration, and simplifying the user experience.“Dusty is the ideal individual for this challenging role. His industry expertise, attention to detail and focus on customer satisfaction will help Total ABA transform the way the Behavioral Health industry delivers services,” commented Larry Morgan, CEO of Total ABA . “He has designed and implemented our Payroll, Smart Scheduling , Clinical Behaviors and Graphing, and Parent Portal modules, helping Total ABA to grow revenues over 140% over the last two years. I am confident that as our President, Dusty will enable us to be an innovation leader in the Behavioral Health Industry.”About Dustin Carter: an accomplished healthcare executive with outstanding leadership, Salesforce development and billing services skills. He has extensive industry expertise with Applied Behavioral Analysis and Behavioral Health related services. He makes his home in Southern California along with his wife and two children.About Total ABA: ( www.TotalABA.com ) is the only ABA software provider hosted on the Salesforce.com platform and is dedicated to delivering the highest quality practice management, clinical and billing services to therapists, clinics and practices nationwide. Total ABA’s fully integrated platform enables thousands of caregivers and clinics to improve the quality of their service delivery, while saving time and money every day. Total ABA’s mission is to improve productivity and the quality of lives for the Behavioral Health Industry.

