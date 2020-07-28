Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New York Department of State's Division of Community Services/Community Service Block Grant (CSBG) Advisory Council to Hold Public Meeting on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

For Immediate Release: July 6, 2017 Contact: 518-486-9846 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter @NYSDOS

The New York Department of State’s Division of Community Services/Community Service Block Grant (CSBG) Advisory Council will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at New York Department of State offices at 99 Washington Street in Albany, 65 Court Street in Buffalo and 123 William Street in New York City. The public has the right to attend the meeting at any of the locations.

The meeting will be streamed live at http://161.11.132.60/tcs/?id=db34a472-00cb-4e44-907c-b9f5f06ab9e4 and will also be available for later viewing at http://www.youtube.com/user/nysdosvideos

 

WHO: New York State Division of Community Services/CSBG Advisory Council

WHAT: Public Meeting of the Council

WHEN: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE:

New York Department of State Offices:

  • 99 Washington Street, 5th Floor, Conference Room 505 Albany, NY 12231

  • 65 Court Street, 4th Floor, Conference Room 405 Buffalo, NY 14202

  • 123 William Street, 2nd Floor, Conference Room 231 New York, NY 10038

###

