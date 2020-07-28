For Immediate Release:

New York State Cemetery Board to Meet Monday, April 23, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

Members of the New York State Cemetery Board will meet on Monday, April 23, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Department of State offices in downtown Albany at 99 Washington Avenue.

Tentative agenda items include pending legislation and rules and regulations, director’s report, cemetery applications requiring Cemetery Board review, vandalism report and other items. The public is welcome to attend.

WHO: New York State Cemetery Board WHAT: Monday, April 23, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. WHERE: New York Department of State Offices One Commerce Plaza, 99 Washington Avenue 11th Floor Albany, NY 12231

This meeting will be available for public viewing at url: http://161.11.132.60/tcs/?id=684eb8c7-232e-4cbb-84aa-6a52dab7203c

and for later viewing at recording url: http://10.48.6.60/tcs/?id=684eb8c7-232e-4cbb-84aa-6a52dab7203c

