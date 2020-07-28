New York Department of State Hosts Meeting of Buffalo Regional Board of Review on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.
A meeting of the New York State Department of State’s Buffalo Regional Board of Review will be held on Thursday, June 21, 2018, 9:00 a.m. at the Town of Amherst Town Hall, 5583 Main Street at the Council Chambers, 2nd Floor, Williamsville, NY. The public has the right to attend the meeting.
|WHO:
|The New York Department of State’s Buffalo Regional Board of Review
|WHEN:
|Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.
|WHERE:
|Town Amherst Town Hall 5583 Main Street Council Chamber, 2nd Floor Williamsville, NY
For Logistics contact Neil Collier at (518-474-4073) or via email at Neil.Collier@dos.ny.gov
