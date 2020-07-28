For Immediate Release:

June 12, 2018518-486-9844 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter @NYSDOS

New York Department of State Hosts Meeting of Buffalo Regional Board of Review on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.

A meeting of the New York State Department of State’s Buffalo Regional Board of Review will be held on Thursday, June 21, 2018, 9:00 a.m. at the Town of Amherst Town Hall, 5583 Main Street at the Council Chambers, 2nd Floor, Williamsville, NY. The public has the right to attend the meeting.

WHO: The New York Department of State’s Buffalo Regional Board of Review WHEN: Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. WHERE: Town Amherst Town Hall 5583 Main Street Council Chamber, 2nd Floor Williamsville, NY

For Logistics contact Neil Collier at (518-474-4073) or via email at Neil.Collier@dos.ny.gov

