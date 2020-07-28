Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,281 in the last 365 days.

New York Department of State to Hold Public Hearing and Meeting of Real Estate Board Monday, June 11, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

For Immediate Release: Thursday, May 24, 2018 Contact: 518-486-9844 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter @NYSDOS

New York Department of State to Hold Public Hearing and Meeting of Real Estate Board

The New York Department of State will hold a public meeting followed immediately by a public hearing on June 11, 2018 at 10:30 a.m regarding the profession of real estate salespersons and brokers.  The meeting will take place at the following office locations: 99 Washington Avenue, Albany, 276 Waring Road, Rochester; and, 123 William Street, New York City. The public has the right to attend the meeting at any of these locations.  The meeting will be webcast live at http://161.11.132.60/tcs/?id=1933dc84-bd61-4049-aa9e-48d5cbc2d8a6

 

WHO: Real Estate Board

WHAT: Public Meeting and Hearing of the Board

WHEN: June 11, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Via Videoconferencing at the following locations:

Department of State 99 Washington Avenue Conference Room 505 Albany

The Rochester Works Career Center 276 Waring Road Regional Room A Rochester

123 William Street Conference Room 231 NYC

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Adaiha Murdock at Adaiha.Murdock@dos.ny.gov or 518-408-4750

###

You just read:

New York Department of State to Hold Public Hearing and Meeting of Real Estate Board Monday, June 11, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.