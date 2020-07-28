New York Department of State to Hold Public Hearing and Meeting of Real Estate Board Monday, June 11, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

For Immediate Release:

New York Department of State to Hold Public Hearing and Meeting of Real Estate Board

The New York Department of State will hold a public meeting followed immediately by a public hearing on June 11, 2018 at 10:30 a.m regarding the profession of real estate salespersons and brokers. The meeting will take place at the following office locations: 99 Washington Avenue, Albany, 276 Waring Road, Rochester; and, 123 William Street, New York City. The public has the right to attend the meeting at any of these locations. The meeting will be webcast live at http://161.11.132.60/tcs/?id=1933dc84-bd61-4049-aa9e-48d5cbc2d8a6

WHO: Real Estate Board WHAT: Public Meeting and Hearing of the Board WHEN: June 11, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. WHERE: Via Videoconferencing at the following locations: Department of State 99 Washington Avenue Conference Room 505 Albany The Rochester Works Career Center 276 Waring Road Regional Room A Rochester 123 William Street Conference Room 231 NYC

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Adaiha Murdock at Adaiha.Murdock@dos.ny.gov or 518-408-4750

