For Immediate Release: June 11, 2018 Contact: 518-486-9844 press@dos.ny.gov

New York State Department of State Holds a Meeting of Appearance Enhancement Advisory Committee on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

The New York Department of State will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. regarding the appearance enhancement profession, which includes licensing for nail specialty, nail specialty trainee, cosmetology, waxing, natural hair styling and esthetics. The meeting will take place at the following locations: 99 Washington Avenue, conference room 505, Albany; 65 Court Street, conference room 208, Buffalo; and, 123 William Street, conference room 231, New York City. The public has the right to attend the meeting at any of these locations. The meeting will be webcast live at https://10.53.32.29/conference_join_cme.html?name=404%20-%20DOS%20Apperance%20Enhancement

The Department’s Division of Licensing Services issues licenses to persons in these professions, and the Appearance Enhancement Advisory Committee advises the Department on adoption of rules and regulations relating to this discipline.

 

WHo:

Appearance Enhancement Advisory Committee
WHAT:

Public Meeting of the Committee
WHEN: Tuesday, June 26, 2018 10:30 a.m.
WHERE:

Via Videoconferencing at the following locations:

Department of State 99 Washington Avenue Conference room 505 Albany

65 Court Street Conference room 208 Buffalo

123 William Street Conference room 231 NYC

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Adaiha Murdock at Adaiha.Murdock@dos.ny.gov or 518-408-4750.

       

###

