COVID-19 Daily Update - 7-28-2020 - 5 PM

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on July 28, 2020, there have been 269,704 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,173 total cases and 111 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old female from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Mercer County, and a 60-year old female from Preston County. “We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the families and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (605/22), Boone (68/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (51/1), Cabell (281/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (2/0), Fayette (122/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (46/1), Greenbrier (83/0), Hampshire (67/0), Hancock (87/5), Hardy (50/1), Harrison (168/1), Jackson (155/0), Jefferson (280/5), Kanawha (699/13), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (52/2), Logan (98/0), Marion (155/4), Marshall (111/2), Mason (41/0), McDowell (18/1), Mercer (111/0), Mineral (99/2), Mingo (106/2), Monongalia (829/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (26/1), Ohio (241/0), Pendleton (30/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (97/22), Putnam (152/1), Raleigh (138/4), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (39/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (176/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (218/11), Wyoming (17/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Preston County in this report.

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR.