Construction on County Road 20 near Fargo begins tomorrow

Construction is scheduled to begin on County Road 20 near Fargo at the Interstate 29 interchange on Wednesday, July 29.

During the project, traffic will be reduced to one lane on County Road 20 which is over I-29. Flaggers will be in place from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Motorists can expect delays and are encouraged to take alternate routes.

The maintenance project is expected to be complete by the end of the week.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.