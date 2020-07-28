Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,278 in the last 365 days.

Press Release- Kenneth Johnson

***PRESS RELEASE***

 

Newport, Vermont -  In response to a number of media inquiries, the Orleans County State's Attorney's Office is providing an update relating to the death of Mr. Kenneth Johnson who was an inmate at the Northern State Correctional Facility at the time of his death in December 2019. As reported earlier, the Orleans County State's Attorney's Office has been actively working with the Vermont State Police on the death investigation, and has engaged Vermont's Chief Medical Examiner and the Office of Professional Regulation in the ongoing investigation.  The State's Attorney's Office is continuing a thorough review of all information, documents and media, and will be finalizing a decision regarding prosecution once the Vermont State Police's investigation is complete.  The Attorney General's Office has recently requested a copy of the to-date investigative to review.   "The death of Mr. Johnson was tragic; and I want to assure our citizens that the collaboration and investigative-efforts from the various agencies reflects our commitment to thorough fact-finding and decision-making in this case", said State's Attorney Jennifer Barrett.   

You just read:

Press Release- Kenneth Johnson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.