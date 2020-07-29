AMNCS now offering revolutionary PulseWave therapy as a part of their Pain Relief Program

AMNCS now offering ESWT (Extra Corporeal Shock Wave Therapy) to treat a wide range of orthopedic issues at no charge for the 1st treatment, for a limited time.

Research shows the system provides significant improvement for those suffering from tennis elbow, low back pain, and the like. The technology is sound, treatments short, and results remarkable.” — Dr. Hubert Pare, MD

DORAVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESWT (Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy) uses the power generated from acoustic sound waves and radial shock waves to stimulate blood vessel growth called neovascularization and angiogenesis. This process forms new blood capillaries, increasing much-needed blood flow to the damaged region. This treatment has been used successfully in many orthopedic areas, which include fractures, joint inflammation, and plantar fasciitis. Researchers and several studies have shown that low-intensity ESWT is helping people with everyday issues like arthritis, low back pain, tennis elbow, shoulder pain, and various tendinopathies. More studies are being presented daily and the success rates are significant. Orthopedic pain is a growing concern among today's adults, there are many causes including lifestyle, environment, genetics, and illness. ESWT provides a non-drug-oriented solution.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 50 million American adults have chronic pain, defined as pain most days or every day for at least the past six months. This is an incredibly simple solution for anyone experiencing these issues.

Advanced Medical and Chiropractic medical director, Dr. Hubert Pare, MD stated, “Blood Flow to the damaged area is crucial for healthy joints, muscles and, tendons. People with poor blood flow have a difficult time getting their body to heal itself, this is a fast-non-invasive option. The responses from patients across the U.S have been nothing short of amazing.” By increasing vascularity to the damaged area and thereby blood flow, healing processes prove to be quicker and longer-lasting thereby improving the quality of life for everyone,” Dr. Pare continued, "Research shows that this treatment provides amazing results for many muscular-skeletal issues, the technology is sound, the treatments are short and the results have been remarkable. I am thrilled with this "non-drug" solution."

At Advanced Medical and Chiropractic, we deliver a Multi-Step Regenerative Program. First and foremost, we take the time to hear what you are experiencing and create a solution that very often is a combination of “best in class” options, many that include Chiropractic Services, Homeopathy, Naturopathic Services, Prolozone therapy, and many other diagnostic procedures. We take the time to design the right program we know will work for you because we want you to enjoy life to the fullest.