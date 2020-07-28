Brief traffic delays on Broadway at Hwy 52 in south Rochester for signal painting (July 28, 2020)

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Motorists on South Broadway at the Hwy 52 overpass in Rochester will experience brief traffic delays from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, July 29 as the city of Rochester paints signals, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

City crews will be paining the signals that are on the north and south sides of the Hwy 52 overpass at South Broadway. The signals will be placed in flashing red, which means motorists must stop at the signal and then proceed when it is their turn and safe to do so.

The painting work will take approximately three hours, but the signals will return to normal cycles once the work is completed.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

