Cynthia Barnes Named to Crunchbase Top Sales Leaders for 2020

Founder and CEO of the National Association for Women Sales Professionals (NAWSP) ranked at #5 on national list

There is no better time to call for diversity and equality, including when it comes to women in the sales profession. My goal is to help women build strategies that will help them succeed.” — Cynthia Barnes, NAWSP

DETROIT, MI, USA, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cynthia Barnes, founder and CEO of the NAWSP, has been named on the Crunchbase “Top Sales Leaders You Should Get to Know in 2020” list. Out of 54 total honorees, Barnes was ranked highly at number five for her extensive work for women in the sales community, championing them professionally and providing leadership tools to help them maximize their success.

“There is no better time to call for diversity and equality, including when it comes to women in the sales profession. My goal is to help women build strategies that will help them succeed, and to make a positive difference in society,” said Barnes. “I’m happy to see the tech industry take note of work by organizations like the NAWSP. It’s an honor to be recognized for doing the work that I believe strongly in – advocating for women.”

The Crunchbase annual list highlights individuals who have an active voice online and a top level of engagement from their community. This year, Crunchbase added key influencers that are highly impactful and come from underrepresented backgrounds. List honorees are women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community who have been recognized by their peers as salespeople to watch.

Cynthia Barnes founded the National Association for Women Sales Professionals (NAWSP) in 2016 with the goal of helping women succeed in the world of sales. The rapidly growing organization provides resources to help women address the unique challenges they face in the sales workforce and maximize their earning potential while promoting the value of diversity. NAWSP also partners with companies across the nation that are actively trying to recruit and retain female sales professionals.

A champion for diversity, Barnes recently joined up with author Lily Zheng to hold a free training webinar called “Tech's Big Diversity Problem and What it Means for Women in Sales.” The webinar was sponsored by global tech company Medallia, a leader in the tech industry’s strides toward inclusivity and diversity. During the session, Zheng and Barnes discussed steps that companies can take to make good on promises for diversity, boost accountability and demand forward momentum. This is one example of the kind of work Barnes has been doing to initiate change.

Crunchbase is the leading platform for professionals to discover innovative companies, connect with the people behind them, and pursue new opportunities. For the complete Top Sales Leaders You Should Get to Know in 2020 list, visit: https://about.crunchbase.com/blog/54-sales-leaders-to-know-2020-2/

About NAWSP

NAWSP was founded in 2016 with the goal of helping women reach the top 1% in the traditionally male-dominated world of sales. The organization supports women with tactical training to develop the skills and strengths they need to succeed with the support of a national organization of almost 15,000 like-minded sales professionals. All of the trainings are developed for women, by women to address the unique challenges women face while amplifying their innate strengths. Members have access to in-person meetings and a one-of-a-kind online community among other resources. The organization is supported by numerous companies that recognize the value of diversity like Google, Oracle, Michelin, and Toyota. www.nawsp.org

