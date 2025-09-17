Veritas Press builds momentum with record enrollment and innovative new courses

Classical Christian education company welcomes more than 40 new teachers and adds new courses for the 2025–2026 school year

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veritas Press, a classical Christian education program and leading curriculum provider for kindergarten through twelfth grade, has launched the 2025–2026 school year with record-breaking enrollment, expanded faculty, and new live course offerings that deepen its academic excellence.

“This year represents continuing momentum for Veritas,” said Dr. Bob Cannon, Headmaster of Veritas Scholars Academy. “With more than 40 new teachers joining our faculty and new courses that broaden both depth and accessibility, we are equipping more students than ever to thrive through the enjoyment and rigors of classical Christian learning.”

Enrollment has once again reached an all-time high, continuing a multi-year trajectory of growth. To meet this demand, Veritas has expanded to 756 course sections, up from 706 last year. Highlights of new courses include Literary Analysis Through Short Stories; Stepping Stones: Grammar Basics; Systematic Theology: Accurately Handling the Word of Truth; Omnibus III Primary – China; and new Saxon Math options.

New faculty members span a wide range of disciplines and grade levels, with more than 40 teachers joining the Veritas community this fall, including Dean Anderson, Michele Brown, Christina Carter, Jenna Carey, Ann Chang, Nate DeCoste, Alyssa Dillmon, Andrew Doyle, Aaron Day, Dawn Davis, Heidi Gales, Kellie Haas, Maria Hamilton, Katie Heflin, Stephanie Holmes, Courtney Johnson, Jenise Leaser, Leal Makaroff, Nicole Marquez, Jennifer Milligan, Casey Mink, Lauren Newman, Melissa Oleinic, Lizzy Prentice, Julia Qin, Amy Redelsperger, Leigh-Ann Reid, Jason Robbins, Jennie Roberts, Heather Rooks, Robyn Schultz, Stacia Szumskyj, Grace Souza, Jacob Tanner, Jonathan Tay, Rachel Moeller, Sarah Walker, Dustin Weiser, Noah Wing, and Kenneth Yeh.

By combining innovative course design, strong faculty growth, and increasing accessibility, Veritas Press continues to provide families with a world-class classical Christian education rooted in timeless truth.

About Veritas Press

With more than 10,000 students taking online classes, Veritas Press is an award-winning classical Christian education organization that provides homeschooling families and schools with best-in-class curricula for tens of thousands more. In addition, Veritas offers the fully accredited Veritas Scholars Academy, which uses the Veritas Press curricula to educate students through flexible, self-paced courses and live online classes. By combining innovative technology with a classical Christian education, their rigorous program—taught by highly credentialed and experienced teachers—raises the standard of education to ensure children are prepared for life in all areas. Learn more at www.veritaspress.com.

