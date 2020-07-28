Rutland Barracks - Death investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

DEATH INVESTIGATION

CASE#: 20B402833

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Henry Alberico

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: July 27, 2020, at approximately 1625 hours

STREET: 1960 Scout Camp Road

TOWN: Plymouth

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Plymouth State Park - Echo lake

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Sunny

INJURIES: Yes. Fatal Drowning

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 27, 2020, at approximately 1625 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a missing swimmer, specifically at the Plymouth State Park, located at 1960 Camp Road in Plymouth, VT. It was reported that 77-year-old, Thomas Marrone had last been seen swimming with his family members. After members of his family exited the water and returned to land, Marrone was unable to be located and it was believed that he had never exited the water. At approximately 1751 hours, following a brief search, Marrone was located unresponsive in approximately twenty feet of water. Marrone was pronounced deceased at that time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Henry Alberico at the Vermont State Police (802)-773-9101.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Plymouth Volunteer Fire Department, Ludlow Police Department, Vermont Fish & Game, and The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.