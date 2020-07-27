Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Allen
Allen County Agricultural Society
Ashtabula
Community Improvement Corporation of Geneva
Auglaize
Village of Minster
Belmont
Bridgeport Park District
Pultney Township
York Township *
York Township Water Authority *
Butler
City of Hamilton
Carroll
Carroll Columbiana Harrison Joint Solid Waste Management District
Carroll County Regional Airport Authority
Crawford
Village of New Washington
Cuyahoga
City of Brook Park
Lyndhurst Community Improvement Corporation
Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council
Delaware
Brown Township
Delaware Township
Franklin
City of Upper Arlington Community Improvement Corporation
Grove City Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
Hamilton
Whitewater Township Regional Sewer District
Harrison
Cadiz Township
Hocking
Village of Murray City
Holmes
Richland Township
Licking
Harrison Township
Logan
Monroe Township
Lucas
Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority
Marion
Tully Township
Waldo Township
Medina
Village of Seville
Mercer
Butler Township
Village of Fort Recovery
Village of Mendon
Washington Township
Monroe
Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District
Montgomery
Village of Farmersville
Morrow
Village of Marengo
Ottawa
Village of Put-in-Bay *
Pike
Scioto Township
Portage
City of Aurora
Freedom Township
Richland
Richland CBDDdba Raintree
Stark
Village of Brewster
Summit
Boston Township - City of Cuyahoga Falls JEDD
Peninsula Library and Historical Society
Trumbull
Village of Lordstown *
Tuscarawas
Village of Bolivar
Van Wert
Willshire Township
Wayne
City of Orrville
Williams
Jefferson Township Holiday City Visitors Bureau
Village of West Unity
Williams County Land Reutilization Corporation
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
