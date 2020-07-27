For Immediate Release:

July 27, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Allen Allen County Agricultural Society Ashtabula Community Improvement Corporation of Geneva Auglaize Village of Minster Belmont Bridgeport Park District Pultney Township York Township * York Township Water Authority * Butler City of Hamilton Carroll Carroll Columbiana Harrison Joint Solid Waste Management District Carroll County Regional Airport Authority Crawford Village of New Washington Cuyahoga City of Brook Park Lyndhurst Community Improvement Corporation Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council Delaware Brown Township Delaware Township Franklin City of Upper Arlington Community Improvement Corporation Grove City Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Hamilton Whitewater Township Regional Sewer District Harrison Cadiz Township Hocking Village of Murray City Holmes Richland Township Licking Harrison Township Logan Monroe Township Lucas Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority Marion Tully Township Waldo Township Medina Village of Seville Mercer Butler Township Village of Fort Recovery Village of Mendon Washington Township Monroe Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District Montgomery Village of Farmersville Morrow Village of Marengo Ottawa Village of Put-in-Bay * Pike Scioto Township Portage City of Aurora Freedom Township Richland Richland CBDDdba Raintree Stark Village of Brewster Summit Boston Township - City of Cuyahoga Falls JEDD Peninsula Library and Historical Society Trumbull Village of Lordstown * Tuscarawas Village of Bolivar Van Wert Willshire Township Wayne City of Orrville Williams Jefferson Township Holiday City Visitors Bureau Village of West Unity Williams County Land Reutilization Corporation

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111