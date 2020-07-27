Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 28, 2020

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

July 27, 2020                                                            

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 Allen

Allen County Agricultural Society

 

 Ashtabula

Community Improvement Corporation of Geneva

 

 Auglaize

Village of Minster

 

 Belmont

Bridgeport Park District

 

Pultney Township

 

York Township *

 

York Township Water Authority *

 

 Butler

City of Hamilton

 

 Carroll

Carroll Columbiana Harrison Joint Solid Waste Management District

 

Carroll County Regional Airport Authority

 

 Crawford

Village of New Washington

 

 Cuyahoga

City of Brook Park

 

Lyndhurst Community Improvement Corporation

 

Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council

 

 Delaware

Brown Township

 

Delaware Township

 

 Franklin

City of Upper Arlington Community Improvement Corporation

 

Grove City Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

 Hamilton

Whitewater Township Regional Sewer District

 

 Harrison

Cadiz Township

 

 Hocking

Village of Murray City

 

 Holmes

Richland Township

 

 Licking

Harrison Township

 

 Logan

Monroe Township

 

 Lucas

Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority

 

 Marion

Tully Township

 

Waldo Township

 

 Medina

Village of Seville

 

 Mercer

Butler Township

 

Village of Fort Recovery

 

Village of Mendon

 

Washington Township

 

 Monroe

Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 Montgomery

Village of Farmersville

 

 Morrow

Village of Marengo

 

 Ottawa

Village of Put-in-Bay *

 

 Pike

Scioto Township

 

 Portage

City of Aurora

 

Freedom Township

 

 Richland

Richland CBDDdba Raintree

 

 Stark

Village of Brewster

 

 Summit

Boston Township - City of Cuyahoga Falls JEDD

 

Peninsula Library and Historical Society

 

 Trumbull

Village of Lordstown *

 

 Tuscarawas

Village of Bolivar

 

 Van Wert

Willshire Township

 

 Wayne

City of Orrville

 

 Williams

Jefferson Township Holiday City Visitors Bureau

 

Village of West Unity

 

Williams County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

