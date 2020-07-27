Middlesex Barracks/ two vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A303166

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 7/27/2020

STREET: Vermont Route 14

TOWN: Williamstown

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Farnham Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA

WEATHER: Cloudy/Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Rebecca Amerman

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rear End, Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected minor

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Scott Setien

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End (Totaled)

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 7/27/2020, at approximately 0600 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks were dispatched to a two car motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 14, in the town of Williamstown, VT. Upon Troopers arrival, both operators had been transported to Central Vermont Medical Center for evaluation of suspected minor injuries. Investigation revealed vehicle #1 crossed the double yellow center line into oncoming traffic due to mechanical failure. The front of vehicle #2 collided with the rear of vehicle #1 on a curve in the roadway. Operator #1 was not wearing a seatbelt and airbags were not deployed. Operator #2 was wearing a seatbelt and all the airbags deployed in the vehicle. Operator #1 was issued a VCVC for a violation of Title 23 VSA 1221; Condition of Vehicle

LODGED: NA

LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: NA

COURT DATE/TIME: NA

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

