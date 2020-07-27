Middlesex Barracks/ two vehicle crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A303166
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 7/27/2020
STREET: Vermont Route 14
TOWN: Williamstown
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Farnham Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA
WEATHER: Cloudy/Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Rebecca Amerman
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rear End, Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected minor
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Scott Setien
AGE: 49
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End (Totaled)
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 7/27/2020, at approximately 0600 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks were dispatched to a two car motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 14, in the town of Williamstown, VT. Upon Troopers arrival, both operators had been transported to Central Vermont Medical Center for evaluation of suspected minor injuries. Investigation revealed vehicle #1 crossed the double yellow center line into oncoming traffic due to mechanical failure. The front of vehicle #2 collided with the rear of vehicle #1 on a curve in the roadway. Operator #1 was not wearing a seatbelt and airbags were not deployed. Operator #2 was wearing a seatbelt and all the airbags deployed in the vehicle. Operator #1 was issued a VCVC for a violation of Title 23 VSA 1221; Condition of Vehicle
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Defective Equipment T23 VSA 1221 Condition of Vehicle
LODGED: NA
LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: No
COURT: NA
COURT DATE/TIME: NA
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
