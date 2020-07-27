PennDOT and Safety Partners Host Bicycle Rodeo

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce held a free children's self-guided bike rodeo Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oil City.

The rodeo was part of the Oil Heritage Festival and was held in the parking lot of Justus Park. It was open to ages 12 and under. The goal of the rodeo was to interest kids in bicycling, educate them on safety requirements, and instill in them safe biking habits.

The event included a bike riding skills course that participants completed with their parent or guardian. Rep. R. Lee James provided a take-out hot dog lunch and prizes for all attendees.

Venango County Sheriff Department and Safe Kids Clarion-Venango provided free bike helmets for participants in need of properly fitting safety equipment.

Because of the modified program, no contest was held this year and all participants received a ribbon for attending.

By completing the course and taking a safety quiz, participants were also made eligible for two random drawings. Peyton Sanford and Bryce Sanford each won a scooter and helmet donated by Rep. James. Sage Hauft and Annabelle Waters were the winners of brand-new bikes donated by Venango County A.B.A.T.E. (American Bikers Aimed Toward Education).

